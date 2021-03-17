EDC seeks approval of P15 billion green bond public offer

MANILA - The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday it has received the registration statement of the Energy Development Corp for the public offering of up to P15 billion in ASEAN green bonds.

The green bonds will be issued within a period of 3 years, the SEC said in a statement.

Proceeds from the public offering will finance or refinance new and existing renewable energy projects considered as eligible under the EDC's Green Bond Framework, the regulator said.

Green bonds are funds raised for environmental projects.