Cebu Pacific cancels select Manila-Japan flights for a month following arrival cap

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Wednesday several flights between Manila and some airports in Japan would be canceled for a month in line with the Philippines cap on inbound international arrivals.

In a statement, the carrier said, the following flights will canceled from March 18 to April 18:

Manila - Narita (Tokyo) - Manila

Manila - Nagoya - Manila

"Affected passengers will be informed via contact details provided in the booking," Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers of affected flights have the option to rebook, put the amount in a travel fund, and ask for a refund, the country's largest carrier said.

Domestic flights will continue as scheduled, the airline said.



The Civil Aeronautics Board on Tuesday announced that international inbound arrivals would be limited to 1,500 per days as confirmed COVID-19 cases surged. The cap will be in effect from 8 a.m. March 18 to 8 a.m. April 19.

