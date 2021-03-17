Business group bats for faster emergency-use approval for COVID-19 vaccines

San Juan City launches its vaccination program as medical frontliners from the San Juan Medical Center get inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine at the Filoil Flying V Arena on March 6, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday said the government should hasten the review of applications for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, and remove restrictions on the importation of vaccines by the private sector.

Procurement and rollout of vaccines should be faster as companies continue to see "sharp drop in sales" due to mobility limits and fear of travel, PCCI said in a statement.

“We urge government to allow the private sector to import vaccines without restrictions or conditions so we could move quickly and efficiently in vaccinating more people,” PCCI President Benedicto Yujuico said.

“We have to keep pace with our neighbors, which except for Indonesia, have lower infection rates than us and yet are ahead of us (including Indonesia) in implementing the vaccination program. We cannot risk being left behind again and revert to being the ‘basket case’ of Asia," Yujuico added.

Some countries require vaccine passports "which has an impact on the country whose economic growth is driven largely by remittance-fueled consumption," the group said.

Repatriated workers also won't be able to go back to work without the widespread rollout of a vaccination program, the group said.

The PCCI said it also supports a measure proposed in the House of Representatives seeking approval to allow the private sector to buy and import vaccines for employees and families tax-free.

Several other private groups headed by GoNegosyo founder and Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion are importing COVID-19 vaccines.

Concepcion said the initial batch of around 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine secured for the private sector's use is expected to arrive by Q2.

