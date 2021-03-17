BSP inks deal with British Embassy in Manila for fintech, green financing cooperation

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday several Philippine agencies have signed a deal with the Embassy of the United Kingdom in Manila for the country's participation in UK's Prosperity Fund for the ASEAN Economic Reform Program and ASEAN Low Carbon Energy Program.

The BSP, along with the Department of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Insurance Commission, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the British Embassy, the central bank said in a statement.

Under the deal, the cooperation between the Philippines and the UK were formalized in the areas of capital market development, fintech development, green finance and accounting standards.

The Finance department is the lead agency, while the BSP, SEC and IC are co-lead agencies which will collaborate with the embassy through technical assistance and capacity-building programs, the statement said.



UK's Prosperity Fund is a £1.2 billion global fund earmarked to support growth and poverty reduction in partner developing countries.

