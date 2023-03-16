Smart's competitive gaming portal, GIGA Arena boasts over 1 million users as it launched various amateur tournaments, since it was launched last March, Smart said.

Among this was the Street League Tournament, where Mobile Legends: Bang Bang development league powerhouse Gamelab emerged as champion



GIGA Arena has launched over 543 games and distributed over P1.6 million in prize money for its registered players.

They will be kicking off its first anniversary through an array of esports events for their users.

The anniversary celebration will kick off with the Anniversary Tournament Cup, where teams will fight for the lion's share of a P50,000 prize pool.

There will be categories for Mobile Legends: Bang-Bang (MLBB), Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Player’s Unknown BattleGrounds (PUBG).

They will also have a "GACHAPON" weekend where users may win "Free GIGA Arena tickets" along with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang skins and diamonds.