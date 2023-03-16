DOE exec allays fears of power outages as reserves dip

Line men from an electrical contractor check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on September 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday allayed the fears that there would be forced power outages or brownouts soon due to thinning electricity reserves with the onset of the dry season.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan clarified that power reserves in the country are still enough for now.

"Hindi naman po talaga magkukulang ang ating supply ng kuryente, umpisa po ngayong buwan na ito at kahit po sa kasagsagan ng buwan ng Mayo kung saan po ito po iyong tinatawag nating talagang summer season," Marasigan said in a televised briefing.

A yellow alert, he noted, does not automatically mean there would be rotational brownouts or forced outages.

DOE earlier warned the Luzon grid could face 12 yellow alerts between March and November this year, as power reserves dip.

"Ang maaapektuhang lugar ay base po sa grid system natin kung saan po dito sa Luzon ay magkakaroon po tayo ng mga yellow alerts lalung-lalo na sa buwan po ng Mayo at Hunyo."

Energy Secretary Rafael Lotilla earlier said consumers should manage their electricity consumption as power costs may go up in the summer months due to the surge in demand.



Electricity bills are already expected to rise this month after the Malampaya gas project went on maintenance shutdown.

