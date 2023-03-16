BIR reshuffles middle officials, regional officers

MANILA — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has conducted another revamp in a bid to further strengthen the tax collection and administration programs of its field offices nationwide.

Eleven middle level executives of the BIR were either promoted or given new jobs. Most of the officials hold sensitive posts in the information systems group (ISG).

The reshuffle of key officers was merit-based and in time for the tax filing season.

The regrouping includes exceptional performers and other BIR officials who passed the recent competency examination with transfer to key field assignments.

The reshuffle included Raquel Cristina Baltazar, who moved from OIC-head revenue executive assistant (HREA) of the information systems project management service to OIC assistant commissioner of the same service; and Nelly Ibo, from administrative service concurrent chief of procurement division to OIC-HREA administrative service.

Other updated BIR posts include the following.

Marissa Uy from OIC - HREA Large Taxpayers Service Programs and Compliance Group to OIC - HREA Large Taxpayers Service Regular Group

Rosario Padilla from HREA Large Taxpayers Service Regular Group to Project Management & Implementation Service

Joe Soriano from Chief, Regular LT Audit Division III Large Taxpayers Service to OIC -HREA Large Taxpayers Service Programs and Compliance Group

Lorna Binarao from Asst. Regional Director RR No. 2-CAR to OIC - Regional Director R No. 3 - Tuguegarao City

Atty. Wilmer Dekit from Chief, Legal Division RR No. 8B - South NCR to OIC Asst. Regional Director RR No. 9A - CaBaMiRo

Rodel Buenaobra from Revenue District Officer RDO No. 28 - Novaliches RR No. 7A Quezon City to OIC -Asst. Regional Director RR No. 1 - Calasiao, Pangasinan

Emilia Combes from Revenue District Officer RDO No. 45 - Marikina City RR No. 7B- East NCR to OIC -Asst. Regional Director RR No. 2 -CAR

Maria Socorro Lozano from Chief LT Division - Cebu to OIC -Asst. Regional Director RR No. 13 -Cebu City

Helen Abellanosa from Chief, Regional Investigation Division RR No. 16 - Cagayan de Oro City to OIC - Asst. Regional Director RR No. 15 - Zamboanga City

Forty-five district officers and division heads were also reassigned based on the two travel assignments signed by BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr.

There’s also movement with 8 officers from the assessment division.

The BIR aims to collect P2.599 trillion in revenues this year.

