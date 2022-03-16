MANILA - SKY Fiber said it is offering fast and reliable home internet at affordable prices with its new Super Speed Plans.



For P1,699 per month, subscribers can get the Plan 50Mbps which has boosted speeds of up to 75Mbps until the end of April with 2 free WiFi mesh devices to ensure seamless connection throughout the household, the broadband internet service provider said.

Other unlimited broadband plans with higher speeds include the Plan 100Mbps for P2,299 per month, the Plan 150Mbps for P2,799 per month and the Plan 200Mbps for P3,499 per month, SKY Fiber said.



Basic plans with up to 20Mbps are meanwhile available for P999 per month, and 30 Mbps for P1,299 per month. For Cable TV bundled plans, the plan with speeds of up to 40 Mbps is available for P1,699 per month, up to 80 Mbps for P2,499 per month and up to 150 Mbps for P2,999 per month, it said.

All plans come with free WiFi mesh, but the quantity depends on the package, it added.

“No other brands in the market bundle WiFi Mesh units at no extra monthly fees. So that’s another ‘swak’ feature of our revitalized Super Speed Plans,” said SKY’s head of Consumer Broadband Alan Supnet.

The company said it would also waive installation fees until April 30. It will also offer a free speed boost to provide as much as 50 percent additional internet speed for select plans until April 30.

SKY Fiber is available in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, GenSan, and Zamboanga.

SKY and ABS-CBN Corp are both part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

