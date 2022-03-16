The MRT-3 test runs a train set that has just been recently overhauled at a speed of up to 50kph on October 29, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Operations of the MRT-3 will be suspended from April 13 to April 17 for its annual preventive maintenance activities, its operator said Wednesday.

The suspension coincides with the Holy Week holidays. Good Friday is on April 15 this year.

Normal operations will resume on April 18, Monday, the operator said.

The Transport Department earlier said the country's main train line has operated a 4-car train for the first time in March after completing the rehabilitation works in December last year.

