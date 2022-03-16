Manila Water spends 'record' P13.7-B capex in 2021

MANILA - Manila Water on Wednesday said it has spent a record P13.7 billion in capital expenditures in 2021 despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The capex, which was the highest since the privatization of water service in the East Zone in 1997, was higher than the P10.7 billion allocated in 2020, it said in a statement.

The fund was spent on investments including the construction of new facilities and networks to expand service coverage, rehabilitation and improvement of existing assets and facilities for both water and waste water, the company said.

Spending includes compliance projects relating to the biological nutrient removal for wastewater facilities and the implementation of interim water source projects, it added.

Manila Water said these water sources are "critical" in ensuring ample supply when demand peaks during the summer.

These major projects have also contributed to the investments, which include the East Bay Water Supply System Project, the Calawis Water Supply System Project, the Marikina Portable Water Treatment Plant and the Novaliches-Balara Aqueduct 4 (NBAQ4) project.

It has also allocated funds for the construction of wastewater system. Manila Water said it has invested close to P40 billion in capex over 20 years for wastewater. It said it would invest over P38 billion more until 2022.

The concessionaire said it has deployed 282 projects in 2021.

“It is imperative for us to focus our capital spending to meet both our water supply and sewerage service obligations," Manila Water President and Chief Executive Officer JV Emmanuel de Dios said.

Manila Water caters to customers in the East Zone, covering over 1.3 million households.

Port magnate Enrique Razon has majority voting rights in Manila Water.

RELATED VIDEO: