Lalamove seeks to ease impact of oil shocks on drivers

A Lalamove rider delivers an order. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - On-demand delivery platform Lalamove said it has intensified efforts to extend aid to its partner drivers as the cost of fuel continues to rise.

In a statement, Lalamove said it is also working with "fuel partners" for discounts and rewards. Partner drivers are eligible for rewards and discounts from Caltex, Unioil and Shell, it said.

"With reports of double-digit fuel price increase nationwide, the on-demand delivery platform's partner drivers could turn to the company’s current Panalomove fuel partners to avail of discounts and other rewards," it said.

"While the Panalomove program has been around since 2018, Lalamove has been continuously working with these brands to enhance the benefits for its partner drivers," it added.

The platform is also coordinating with transport authorities for the inclusion of its drivers in the beneficiaries of the government's fuel subsidy program.

"We began working with government agencies... to include qualified Lalamove Partner drivers among the beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy under the General Appropriation Act of 2022 to help ease the impact on their income, on top of our existing Panalomove discounts and benefits for them,” Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Dannah Majarocon said.

The government will disburse some P3 billion to fund fuel subsidies and discounts for those heavily affected by the fuel price spikes. [P3 BILLION https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/03/02/22/duterte-oks-p3-billion-fuel-discount-for-drivers-farmers]

Aside from fuel assistance, Lalamove said its drivers also receive other perks including "exclusive discounts on other goods and services" including medicine, health benefits, special discounts on spare parts and vehicle maintenance and preferential rate for loans and financing in select banks, among others.

Pump prices rose for 11 straight weeks on Tuesday with diesel hiking by as much as P13 per liter.

Ride-hailing firm Grab Philippines earlier said it allotted a P25 million driver assistance fund for its drivers to cushion the impact of soaring pump prices.

