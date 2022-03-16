A man collects recyclable materials from the shores of Baseco in Tondo Manila on July 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - At least 4.7 million people in Southeast Asia slipped into extreme poverty in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a study by the Asian Development Bank released Wednesday showed.

Some 9.3 million jobs disappeared last year compared to a no-COVID scenario, according to the ADB report presented at the Southeast Asia Development Symposium (SEADS).

In 2022, the emergence of the omicron variant could cut the regional economic growth by as much as 0.8 percentage points, the report said.

“The pandemic has led to widespread unemployment, worsening inequality, and rising poverty levels, especially among women, younger workers, and the elderly in Southeast Asia,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

“ADB will continue to work with policymakers as they seek to rebuild, improve national health systems, and streamline domestic regulations to strengthen business competitiveness," Asakawa added.

But growth prospects "are brighter" with accelerated technology adoption, resilient merchandise export or rich natural resources, the ADB said.

There is an economic recovery across the region with the population returning to retail and recreational areas, it said. However, emerging COVID-19 variants, supply chain disruptions, tightening of interest rates globally as well as higher commodity prices remain risks to growth, it added.

The ADB said it recommended governments in the region to pursue structural reforms to boost productivity and competitiveness such as ease of doing business, reducing trade barriers, skills training and digitalization.

"Governments should maintain fiscal prudence to reduce public deficits and debts and modernize tax administration to enhance efficiency and broaden the tax base," it said.

The Philippines' economic growth rebounded to 5.6 percent after contracting by 9.6 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic. Government estimates showed that the economy could grow by 7 to 9 percent in 2022 despite the rising oil prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED VIDEO: