Paglilinaw ng TRB: Skyway Stage 3 di magsasara

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nilinaw ng Toll Regulatory Board na hindi magsasara sa mga motorista ang Skyway Stage 3.

Binitawan nila ang pahayag matapos sabihin ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC) - na nagpondo at gumawa sa proyekto - na magsasara pansamantala ang expressway dahil hindi pa tapos ang ilan sa kanilang rampa.

Wala rin umanong napag-usapang pagsasara ng kalsada.

"We only discussed the matter of their toll collection system and for our common objective that once they are collecting there will be no flaws or glitches sa RFID nila. None whatsoever… and even in our transport meetings no discussion on closure," ani TRB Spokesperson Julius Corpuz.

Pinagpapaliwanag naman ni Build, Build, Build program chairperson Anna Mae Llamentillo kung bakit nagkaroon ng nasabing pag-anunsiyo.

"We’re asking SOMCO and Skyway Stage 3 and San Miguel to explain kung bakit nagkaroon ng ganu'ng announcement but from TRB’s side, nag-meeting kami this morning. Walang nag-issue ng ganu'ng directive. And in fact, wala pong papel, walang directive na in-issue for closure. Kami po ang nag-push ng partial opening," ani Lamentillo.

Enero 14 nang pormal na buksan sa mga motorista ang Skyway Stage 3.

Dapat maniningil na ng toll ang SMC noong Pebrero pero hindi ito pinayagan ng TRB hangga't hindi pa naaabot ang 95 porsiyentong pagkompleto sa proyekto.

Batay din sa ipinakitang dokumento ng TRB nitong Enero, humihiling ang pamunuan ng Skyway Stage 3 ng toll rate na P110 hanggang P274 para sa Class 1 vehicles.

Wala pa ring desisyon ang TRB tungkol dito.

"There is a claim that they have attained already more than 97 percent and that we are now currently validating… All the ramps that are yet to be constructed, we just had a meeting with their technical team yesterday and we are comforted that they are doing everything they can to complete 'yung ramps nila," ani Corpuz.

Kinumpirma naman ni SMC President Ramon Ang na mananatiling bukas ang Skyway Stage 3 kahit hindi pa umano naaaksiyunan ng TRB ang hiling na toll operation permit, na rekisito para makapaningil na ng toll ang SMC.

Ayon pa kay Ang, sinabi ng TRB na hindi pa sila makakakolekta ng toll hanggang hindi pa 100 porsiyentong tapos ang mga rampa.

Binanggit din ni Ang na 97 porsiyentong kompleto na ang ramp at nalagpasan na ang 95 porsiyento na unang itinakda ng TRB para payagan silang maningil ng toll.

"Basically, TRB is insisting that Skyway 3 cannot start full operations and collect toll until all ramps are 100 percent complete. Our supplemental toll operation agreement states that we can start collecting at 95 percent completion - we are now 97 percent complete," ani Ang.

Ayon pa sa SMC, kailangan nila ng sapat na pondo para sa pagpapanatili ng kalsada, pero nalulugi na sila dahil ilang beses inusog ng TRB ang pagsisimula ng toll collection.

Paliwanag pa ni Ang, ang pinakamabilis na paraan para maabot ang 100 porsiyentong pagkumpleto sa rampa ay kung isasara ang Skyway 3.

"We need sufficient funds for the toll road’s daily maintenance, proper long-term upkeep and to keep it safe and efficient for the motoring public. As Skyway 3’s losses have been mounting because TRB keeps delaying the start of toll collection, the quickest way for our infrastructure unit to speed up 100 percent completion of the ramps would have been to close Skyway 3," ani Ang.

Maglalabas ng desisyon ang TRB sa toll rates kapag nasuri na ito, at mapatunayang higit 95 porsiyentong tapos na ang proyekto.

-- Ulat ni Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News