Transport agencies, DTI partner for consumer awareness

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with different transport agencies as well as private companies to raise consumer awareness.

During World Consumer Rights Day in Quezon City, a memorandum of agreement was signed for collaboration with agencies providing land, air, and water transportation as platforms for consumer awareness.

Participating agencies are DTI, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA), Land Transportation Office, Manila International Airport Authority, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Metro Rail Transit, and other private partners.

DTI Consumer Protection and Awareness Bureau Director Atty. Marcus Valdez II said this strategy is similar to practices in other ASEAN countries.

“The aim is to establish cooperation among government entities and reduce the number of complaints. This way, businesses will realize that they can no longer go away with deceptive practices,” Valdez said.

Some programs proposed are information dissemination materials to be placed in transport terminals.

LRTA Administrator Atty. Hernando Cabrera expressed support for the program.

“Makakaasa po kayo na susuportahan namin ang advocacy ng DTI sa consumer rights and consumer protection activities, efforts and program,” Cabrera said.

DTI expects consumer awareness percentage to increase this year as compared to last year’s 82 percent.

DTI Assistant Secretary Atty. Ann Claire Cabochan also emphasized the need to shift to pro-environment practices.

“The government is here but the government cannot do it alone. If the consumers are able to send the right signals, the producers will produce more of the products we would like to see in the market. These products should be green, sustainable, and practice fair trade,” Cabochan said.