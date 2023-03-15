Pag-IBIG posts 'record-high' P80-B savings in 2022

Pag-IBIG Fund in Makati City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Pag-IBIG Fund on Wednesday said its savings reached a "record-high" P80 billion last year, as the economy continues to grow despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jack Jacinto, Jr., Pag-IBIG Fund's public affairs manager, said they also posted record-high housing loans at P117.85 billion in 2022. Some P53 billion for short-term cash loans were also released last year, which helped 2.6 million members.

"Malaking bagay yan ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya. Dumadami ang miyembro na naghuhulog sa Pag-IBIG fund at marami sa ating mga kababayan ay nakabalik na sa kanilang mga trabaho," Jacinto said during a televised briefing.

"Mahalaga din diyan yung patuloy na pagtiwala ng ating mga miyembro sa Pag-IBIG fund sapagkat yung kanilang mga ipon ay patuloy nilang dinadagdagan at nilalakihan at pinagkakatiwala," he said.

"[Ito ay] liban pa sa patuloy na pagbabayad ng ating mga miyembro sa kanilang mga housing loan at cash loans."

Jacinto said Pag-IBIG had 1.4 million additional members last year, raising their total active members to 15.12 million.

Their MP2 (Modified Pag-IBIG II) Savings program also hit P39.82 billion in 2022, which is 54 percent increase from the previous record of P25.95 billion. The program is a voluntary savings program open to Pag-IBIG members who are active or under pension.

Members for the MP2 program, he said, also jumped to 1 million from around 600,000.

"Labis na ikinatutuwa sapagkat ito ang pinakamataas na hinulog ng ating mga miyembro sa ating MP2 program," he said.

"Sa pamamagitan ng programang ito, kayo ay makakapag-ipon sa Pag-IBIG fund sa napakagaan na halaga na P500 to open an account. Maaari kayong mag-ipon anytime," he added.

The Pag-IBIG Fund has deferred its planned contribution hike this year to mitigate the impact of rising costs on Filipinos.

The planned P100 contribution hike, which will be equally shared by the members and employers, was suspended until 2024.