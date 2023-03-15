Ayala Corp sets P264-B capex for 2023

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala during Ayala Corporation's annual stockholders meeting on April 10, 2015. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Ayala Corp said on Wednesday it has allocated a total of P264 billion for capital expenditures in 2023 for its telco, property, energy as well as other businesses.

Some P85 billion were alloted for Ayala Land, P76 billion for Globe, P51 billion for ACEN, P19 billion for Ayala Corp parent level and the other P32 for other units, the conglomerate told the stock exchange.

Ayala Corp earlier reported a core net income of P27 billion in 2022, higher by 18 percent on the back of strong contributions from BPI and Ayala Land.

