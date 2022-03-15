Stranded assets: How many billions are stuck in Russia?

A woman walks in front of an electronic panel displaying the dollar sign at an exchange office in Moscow, Russia, 10 March 2022. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK - Global companies, banks and investors so far have disclosed nearly $131 billion in exposure to Russia, company statements show. That number could rise in the coming weeks as more companies release detail.

Here is a breakdown of what we know so far as Western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine grip the Russian economy:

STOCKS AND BONDS - ESTIMATED $60 BLN FROM MUTUAL FUNDS AND ETFS

Overseas investors in Russia have tens of billions invested in the country's stocks and bonds, according to Morningstar data. US asset managers including Capital Group and Vanguard disclosed large exposures, according to the most recent portfolio information available.

Disclosures cover a period starting September 2021 through to Feb. 25 this year. They total over $60 billion when considering the top 100 open-end funds and exchange-traded funds worldwide in terms of estimated US dollar exposure to Russian securities, according to Morningstar data.

Of these, some of the biggest were Capital Group Companies Inc, one of the world's largest investment management companies, Vanguard and PIMCO. Read full storyRead full story

DEBT SECURITIES - $79 BILLION

JPM analysts said in a research note that foreigners own around $79 billion of Russia's debt securities, including local currency Offs, sovereign hard currency euro bonds and corporate hard currency eurobonds.

BANKS

Bank of International Settlements data show that foreign banks have exposure of $120 billion to Russia. The exposure of US banks totals $14.7 billion, BIS data shows.

Source: Source: Company statements, Morningstar data, Reuters calculations

RELATED VIDEO: