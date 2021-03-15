Philippine shares slide 2.6 percent as COVID-19 cases surge

The Philippine Stock Exchange building at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

Philippine shares fell sharply on Monday, as rising COVID-19 cases prompted new local restrictions, while the latest rise in US bond yields quelled appetite for the region's other emerging markets.

Yields on US 10-year Treasuries hit 13-month highs above 1.64 percent on Friday, sapping appetite for Asia's high-yielding bonds, and the currencies that back them, as well as for frothy equity valuations.

In the Philippines, a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases sent shares falling as much as 3.6 percent, their sharpest drop since August. They recovered slightly toward the end of the trading session, down 2.6 percent, though remained at more than four-month lows.

The spike in cases has prompted parts of the country to reimpose restrictions, including in the capital Manila.

"Sentiment is weighed down by the dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections as of late," said Jennifer Lomboy, a Manila-based fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset.

She added that this "clouds the country's economic recovery."

Vaccine supply has also been limited in the Southeast Asian nation so far, with only frontline medical staff and healthcare workers being given shots in an inoculation campaign that started this month.

The US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting will end on Wednesday, with investors on the lookout for any sign that rising inflation expectations will bring forward policy tightening.

Central banks of Indonesia and Taiwan also have their policy review meetings this week.