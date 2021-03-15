Non-critical NEDA staff advised to work-from-home as COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA - Non-essential workers of the National Economic and Development Authority's central office were advised Monday to work from home due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, NEDA assured the public that despite the preventive measure, critical services would continue.

“Non-critical staff of the National Economic and Development Authority-Central Office are advised to work from home this week as preventive measure given the number of cases/suspected cases," it said.

"With safety measures in place, NEDA is open to ensure critical service continues," it added.

Several government offices have been temporarily shutting down their headquarters to make way for disinfection amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

