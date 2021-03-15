Metro Pacific says talks for investments in Discovery World Corp 'ongoing'

MANILA - Metro Pacific Investment Corp said Monday there are "ongoing" talks on potential investment in the Tiu family's Discovery World Corp.

Metro Pacific, however, clarified that "no definitive agreement has been signed to date," it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We confirm that there are ongoing discussions with the Tiu family for a potential investment in Discovery World Corporation and/or its subsidiaries," MPIC said.

In a separate disclosure, Discovery World Corp said it is "open to investor groups" which are supportive of its projects. A few parties have already expressed interest but are still in the early stages, it said.

Discovery World Corp operates luxury resorts in Boracay and in Palawan, among others.

