Be 'extra diligent' in disinfecting PUVs: Transport dept tells operators

Disinfecting MRT coaches to prevent coronavirus spread Sanitation personnel disinfect the rails and seats of MRT-3 coaches to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at the North EDSA Station in Quezon City. Gerard Carreon/File

MANILA - The Department of Transportation said Monday operators of public transport vehicles should be "extra diligent" in disinfecting vehicles after a video of workers mindlessly cleaning an MRT-3 train went viral.

Operators and drivers of PUVs also have the responsibility of making sure that passengers arrive safe and healthy at their destinations, Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

“The proper disinfection of public transport vehicles is a key factor in keeping our commuters safe from COVID-19. We should not be hasty in the cleaning and disinfection of our vehicles," Tugade said.

"The riding public trusts us that the jeepneys, the buses and the other public transport vehicles that we operate are safe, and virus-free,” he added.

Workers caught on video are now facing "disciplinary action," the DOTr said.

Commuters are advised to immediately report any violation of health protocols inside PUVs to the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) and other related agencies.



