AC Energy secures funding for 100MW Sitara solar farm in India: Ayala Corp

MANILA - Ayala Corp said Monday its unit AC Energy and Infrastructure Corp has secured funding for its solar farm in India.

AC Energy with its partner UPC Solar Asia Pacific reached financial close for its 100 MW Sitara Farm in India, Ayala Corp said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Sitara solar secured a 20-year loan from the US International Development Finance Corp, to be funded through a 75:25 debt-to-equity financing scheme, Ayala Corp said.

Ayala Corp said the project, located in Rajasthan in India, has an estimated cost of $67 million.

“We are well-positioned to establish a meaningful presence in India and contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals, bringing a total of 450 MW of solar projects under construction and in the pipeline with our partner, UPC Renewables,“ AC Energy International COO Patrice Clausse said.

Construction has started last year and is expected to start operations by the first half of 2021, it said.

Joint venture company UPC-AC Energy Solar aims to achieve over 1 GW of solar energy portfolio across Asia, Ayala Corp said.

