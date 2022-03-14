MANILA - Prices of canned sardines may rise soon but bread costs will remain stable for the next three months, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Monday.



DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said they have already received a request from one sardines manufacturer to raise prices due to increases in fuel costs.

“We are currently studying it, and we have already also communicated with them that we will, of course, have to first verify the info we received and then negotiate with them later on kung pwede pa (if it’s still OK),” Castelo said.

Price hikes for canned sardines however will not take effect immediately after they are approved, Castelo said.

“They also gave us time when it would be imperative for them to increase the price,” she said.

Bakers and bread manufacturers meanwhile have yet to ask the DTI for a price increase for their products, Castelo said, as supplies of wheat have already been secured for at least 3 months.

Flour millers, who import wheat, have already received enough supplies for a month, and have already paid for shipments for the next two months, DTI said.

Bread prices were also already allowed to rise earlier this year.

"We increased the price of Pinoy tasty by P3.50 last January, and then P2.50 for Pinoy Pandesal. This is a very recent increase. We will have to receive another request from Phil Baking before we make another price adjustment,” Castelo said.

Global wheat prices spiked in recent weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two Eastern European countries account for around 29 percent of global wheat exports.

RELATED VIDEO