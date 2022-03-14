PH tax rules need to 'catch up' with growing online, freelance workforce: lawmaker

MANILA - The Philippines should revisit the country's tax rules amid the rising number of freelance and online talents hired by companies overseas, a lawmaker said Monday.

Freelance online workers are those hired by foreign firms directly and who aren't part of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.

In a meeting with the Trade Department, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda said online workers are being taxed by as much as 25 percent in other countries, which should not be the case under the Philippines' existing treaties.

"Reforms needed to catch up with the rapid changes in economic environments so that first, we will be able to assist and make our taxpayers into good taxpayers and at the same time participate in nation building," Salceda said.

He said there are about a million virtual employees in the country.

The country's gig economy has been growing even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on a 2018 PayPal survey, 60 percent of employers that hire online workers from the Philippines are from the United States, 29 percent from Australia and 26 percent from the UK.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Internal Revenue Director Larry Barcelo said Filipino talents being taxed for working for US-based firms could file an exemption with the BIR.

"They can avail of our tax treaty relief by securing from the BIR a tax residency certificate, which they can present to the US tax authorities so they can avail of preferential rate under the treaty or exemption," he said.

More and more Filipinos prefer online work to avoid traffic jams in Metro Manila's congested roads, among others, a stakeholder earlier said.

