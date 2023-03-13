AirAsia offers P1 seat sale this March

MANILA - AirAsia said on Monday it is offering another round of P1 seat sale for select local destinations.

Discounted flights are available from March 13 to March 19 for a one-way base fare to Boracay, Bohol, Puerto Princesa, Bacolod, Davao, Kalibo, Cagayan De Oro and Roxas from Manila, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Davao and Davao, and Cayagan de Oro from Cebu-Mactan International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, guests can avail of the P511 to P2,811 international destination tickets to Macao, Taipei, Bangkok, Bali, Tokyo and Osaka for travels from Sept. 4, 2023 to Aug. 13, 2024, AirAsia said.

“We advise our guests to plan ahead and book their flights earlier to enjoy affordable rates. We also invite our guests to regularly visit our website and download the airasia SuperApp for exciting deals on hotels and activities,” AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Country Head Steve Dailisan said.

AirAsia said it recorded 475,000 seats sold from March 1 to 31, which is a 95 percent increase from the same period last year. Cebu, Boracay, Tacloban, Taipei, Bangkok, and Seoul are the top destinations so far, it added.

”AirAsia’s competitive pricing is still seen as among the top motivators for guests choosing to fly with us. Our effort of mounting different online and on-ground travel promos is our way of providing the best value for our guests’ hard-earned money," Dailisan said.

Airlines have been reporting a pickup in terms of demand and capacity due to "revenge travel" of passengers.

