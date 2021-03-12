Philippines needs to drop 'flip-flopping' COVID-19 policies: Villanueva

MANILA - Senate Committee on Labor chair Joel Villanueva on Friday said the national government should avoid issuing "flip-flopping" statements before reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines cannot boost investor confidence is the government is just being "reactive" to the situation instead of being ahead of the curve, Villanueva said in an online press conference.

Among the conflicting policies Villanueva cited were minors being allowed in malls, but banned from attending face-to-face classes, and the reopening of tourism in several areas despite an uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

"With flipflopping policies, affected po ang labor sector, ang ating industriya, ang ating mga kumpanya. One plus one po 'yan," he said.

"Kailangan bago natin i-open ang economy natin kailangan ready tayo. Kung sakaling mag-spike ready yung ating mga ospital," he said.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP) earlier said private hospitals could reach full capacity within 3 to 4 weeks if the upward trend of COVID-19 cases continues in the coming days.

A curfew is set to be reimposed in Metro Manila next week after the capital region recorded spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The slow pace of the Philippines' inoculation against the virus - which had paralyzed economies worldwide - is also a concern for the labor sector, Villanueva said.

"Kailangan pa rin na pabilisin natin ang vaccination program natin. Otherwise, hindi mawawala ang unrest at concerns ng labor sector," he said.

"'Yung pagbabakuna, marami pa rin ang ayaw magpabakuna. Yung gusto naman magpabakuna, wala pa rin dumadating sa kanila," he said, noting that private companies that paid for COVID-19 jabs for their employees have yet to receive their purchases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the pace of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program is "not as quick" as the government hoped for.

"The first week, I will admit, the vaccination rate was not as quick as we wanted it, but for obvious reasons. Siyempre nag-uumpisa pa lang (we have just started)," he explained.

Some health workers have also refused to be inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines due to fears over possible side effects.

The arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines would hopefully increase the number of Filipinos vaccinated against COVID-19, Duque said.

"Kung ayaw sa Sinovac, binigyan po natin sila ng right of first refusal, at ‘yung AstraZeneca ibinigay para doon sa mga tumanggi," he said.

(Secondly, there is this option for health workers to choose their vaccines. If they do not want Sinovac, we will give the AstraZeneca doses to them.)

As of March 11, the Philippines has lodged a total of 607,048 COVID-19 cases, with 12,608 deaths and 546,671 patients still recuperating from the disease.

