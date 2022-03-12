A satisfied customer is like having free advertisement because they talk to other people about how good your products or services are. Thus, entrepreneurs should always improve their customer service.

What is excellent customer service?

It means going beyond meeting the customers' needs and expectations. The goal is not just to serve what a customer needs but to create a relationship.

These days you see products that almost have the same features and prices. Customer service allows you to stand out.

What are the best practices in providing excellent customer service?

1. Make A Good Impression

One of the first steps in "charming" customers is to provide a place where they can feel comfortable while checking out the products you offer. Make sure that you customers can see your products, and even touch and feel your products without feeling awkward.

2. Assist at all times

Assign staff to assist customers to see if they need any help or have questions to about your products.

3. Communicate effectively

You should always present a positive attitude towards everyone. When a customer reaches out to you, always know the whole story. If there is a problem, identify what could have gone wrong, and provide a solution. Your salesperson should have excellent communication skills to provide the correct information explain the cause of the problem and the process of solving it.

4. Furnish information

Customers need to know more about the products and services that you provide. They want to see if these can satisfy their needs and are worth their money. Your sales personnel should know the benefits of choosing these products. Your staff should be able to reply to all inquiries thrown at them by customers.

You want to earn the trust of everyone who walks into your store. Your staff should recognize customer concerns, respond to questions clearly, and demonstrate good product knowledge. Train your staff on the ins and outs of your business's products and services.

5. Do a follow-up

Follow-ups usually stem after an unpleasant situation. And as a courtesy, you need to address all concerns as punctually and efficiently as possible. A follow-up can make the customer feel valued. It is the chance to make things right and gain the customer's trust. Doing so makes others perceive your brand as an excellent one for providing customer service.

A customer would feel grateful if they received a call or an email. Making a follow-up is a huge part of providing excellent service. It shows that you care. It shows that your business isn't only after making money but that you are also serious about making your customers happy.

6. Make use of customer feedback forms

You may ask customers to fill out this form to let you know their experience with the products/services, the service provided to them, the store set up, etc. You will be more aware of which areas to focus on and improve through this.

"Do unto others what you want others to do unto you." This is a lesson taught to us when we were kids. And we need to live by this saying by making sure we treat our customers the way we want to be treated if we were also customers.

