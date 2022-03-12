MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs and the United States signed a memorandum seeking to jointly boost developing the Philippines' nuclear energy program, amid the increase in gas prices and the growing concern over the possible effects of nuclear energy towards the environment.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel G. Romualdez said there was a need to secure "reliable and sustainable energy sources," which he said included nuclear energy.

"Through our cooperation, we hope to ensure the peaceful use of nuclear energy and fulfill our decarbonization goals," Romualdez said.

Amid the increase in gasoline prices in recent weeks due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, President Rodrigo Duterte earlier signed a measure to include nuclear power in the country's energy mix, which concerned environmental groups, such as Greenpeace.

Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins welcomed the signing of the order.

“This is great news for those of us working together to deepen collaboration between the US companies and Philippine partners in making sure that nuclear energy contributes to Philippine growth. We are delighted to partner with the Philippines to advance our shared non-proliferation energy and related climate vision,” Jenkins said.

Safety concerns hampered previous attempts to pursue nuclear energy. But there are now plans to revive the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, which halted operations following dictator Ferdinand Marcos' ouster and the deadly Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

