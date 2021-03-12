Cebu Pacific transports more COVID-19 vaccines to Zamboanga, Tuguegarao

The second batch of vaccines transported by Cebu Pacific to Zamboanga and Tuguegarao. Handout

MANILA—Cebu Pacific said Friday it transported more COVID-19 vaccines to Zamboanga and Tuguegarao on March 10 and 12.

The deliveries were part of the second batch received by both destinations, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Some 32,000 doses were carried for the second batch, on top of the 21,000 doses transported on March 5, bringing the total vaccines carried to both cities to 53,000, the company said.

“We are happy to continue supporting the distribution of vaccines across the archipelago. Rest assured we will keep doing what we can to ensure the successful rollout of our country’s vaccination program,” said Cebgo president and CEO Alex Reyes.

Refrigerated storage containers were used to handle the goods with "utmost precision" to ensure preservation until they are released to their destinations, Cebu Pacific said.

Philippine Airlines has also been transporting COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

The Philippines plans to inoculate 70 million out of its 108 million people to gain herd immunity and to further boost economic recovery.

Gross domestic product declined by 9.5 percent in 2020, its worst contraction since the World War 2, partly due to restrictions imposed since mid-March last year to curb the spread of COVID-19.

