Biden signs $1.9 trillion US stimulus package into law
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Mar 12 2021 08:17 AM
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed into law a "historic" $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package on Thursday, saying it would help ordinary Americans recover from the coronavirus crisis.
"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation -- working people, middle class folks, people who built the country -- a fighting chance," he said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.
More details to follow.
