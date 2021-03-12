Biden signs $1.9 trillion US stimulus package into law

US President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, March 11, 2021. Tom Brenner, Reuters

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed into law a "historic" $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package on Thursday, saying it would help ordinary Americans recover from the coronavirus crisis.

"This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation -- working people, middle class folks, people who built the country -- a fighting chance," he said as he signed the bill in the Oval Office.

