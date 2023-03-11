Price of gas to rise, kerosene to drop next week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Gasoline prices will rise by as much as P1.20 per liter, while kerosene prices may drop slightly in the latest wave of oil price movements set for Tuesday.

Gasoline prices may increase by as much as P1.20 per liter or by the least, P0.80 per liter.

Kerosene prices may drop by P0.40 to P0.80 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel prices are volatile, and may decrease or increase by as much as P0.20 per liter.

The movement in prices is due to the increasing demand in China and concerns over the supply of oil coming from Russia.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

