Business Mentor: Gauging your entrepreneurial progress through a business coach

Each one of us aims to become successful regardless of which industry we are in. And you know that success doesn't come overnight. It takes a lot of years of effort, resources, as well as trial and error to amass knowledge and experience.

All of us start at some point when we are unsure how to navigate the challenges. We look up to someone who has already done it.

Some take for granted the importance of having the proper guidance. Relying on oneself may seem enough, but the downfall of it is you only see what you want to see. But if there is someone more experienced that can assess your progress, then it would be worth the while.

The contribution of a good mentor is a valuable asset to any entrepreneur as he can help you avoid common mistakes, solve problems, and offer connections and advice while helping you realize your full potential. All these add up to having the smooth-flowing business that any entrepreneur desires.

The Significance of a Mentor

A mentor has invaluable experiences that novice entrepreneurs do not have. A mentor has hurdled many challenges on his road to success and is willing to pass all the lessons he has learned to you.

A mentor has a better grasp of the specific knowledge that you need. He has built his power of knowing how to help you do what you have hoped for; he can confirm, discard, or mold some of your business instincts. This means that although he may have the knowledge that will lead you to the right path, he will still allow you to think independently. His insights will help you build your business on a firmer foundation.

One thing that I would like to clarify is that a mentor is not merely a consultant. Although the relationship is about building and sustaining a business, a good mentor will not charge you for every question that you have in mind. A real mentor is passionate about his career and has no regrets about sharing his knowledge with others. More importantly, a mentor should be seen as a friend in an ideal situation. He believes that you are a good investment of their time because he sees the value in you as a person the same way as you see him. Building a good relationship enables each to be more open to one other and not just want to hear what the other wants.

If you own a startup and miss specific points that you think have not helped you reach your goal, it is time to seek a mentor.

Business coaching doesn't need you to be tied to your mentor all the time since a mentor will allow you to discover things and let you think of an approach that you would like to take. A business mentor will check if it is feasible and provide suggestions to make it work. Remember that a business mentor does not only look at the progress of the business but also at honing the entrepreneur's skills, especially in managing the business and looking into the entrepreneur's personal development. The success of the company is about more than revenue. Attitude and mindset are equally important.

The length of time a business mentor will have dramatically depends upon the gravity and type of issues encountered. Progress and achievement will result in more competent and effective business management.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph

