SKYBIZ offers 50 percent discount on broadband plans to small businesses

MANILA - SKYBIZ said Thursday it is offering 50 percent discount on any BIZ Broadband plan for three months to help small and medium enterprises bounce back.

The 50 percent discount promo will run until March 31, SKYBIZ said in a statement.

BIZ Broadband has up to 200 Mbps internet speed, which would allow businesses to contact clients, share product services online and download large files with ease, it said.

"SKYBIZ continues its commitment to jumpstarting business ventures during these difficult times by providing reliable yet affordable internet services to different small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a 50 percent discount offer on any BIZ Broadband plan for three months," it said.

Interested clients are advised to visit the official website or email jumpstart@skycable.com for more details on BIZ Broadband plans.

SKYBIZ launched similar campaigns in 2020 to help micro-entrepreneurs save costs during the pandemic.

SKY and ABS-CBN are part of the Lopez Group of Companies.

