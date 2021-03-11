PETA calls for investment in plant-based meat as pork crisis lingers

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) “cow” danced while holding a placard in front of the Carriedo Fountain near Ongpin Street in Manila on February 10, 2021. The group called for people to switch to a vegan lifestyle. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Animal-rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called on the government to invest in "plant-based meat" amid high prices of pork, chicken and other meats.

In a statement released on Thursday, PETA Asia senior campaign manager Nirali Shah said meat shortage would not be a problem if there were other options available in the market.

“PETA encourages the government to invest in and support the plant-based meat sector – something that Singapore, China, the EU, and the US are already doing,” Shah said.

Prices of pork cuts have increased to as much as P400 per kilo in Metro Manila after hog populations were decimated by African swine fever.

The government has put a cap on the prices of pork and chicken to combat what it said was "price manipulation." The measure, however, is being opposed by wet market vendors, with some going on a pork holiday, saying the price ceiling will force them to sell at a loss.

Inflation surged to a 26-month high of 4.7 percent in February, driven largely by the high cost of food products.

Shah said a plant-based diet will give people more options, citing health and convenience benefits.

"A meat shortage is no problem when there are wonderful vegan, mock meats available across the country, which are packed with protein, delicious, easy to prepare, and free of saturated animal fat and cholesterol," she said.

Several companies in the Philippines are already selling plant-based meat including food and beverage giants San Miguel and Century Pacific

-- Report from Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News



