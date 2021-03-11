Emperador says earnings grew in 2020 despite pandemic impact

Emperador and Fundador brandy aged in sherry casks in Spain. Handout

MANILA - Emperador Inc said Thursday earnings grew 18 percent to P8 billion in 2020 due to sustained revenue growth.

Revenues reached P52.6 billion last year, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Its global footprint and brand portfolio sustained the business last year despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to travel, retail, which were offset by increased sales in off-trade and e-commerce, it said.



“The resilience of the company shows the strength of our business coupled with the strength of our whisky and brandy portfolio across the globe resulting in stability and growth amid the challenges," Emperador Inc president Winston Co said.

"The company also took the opportunity to streamline efficiencies to enable the company to be nimble and effective in the markets. 2020 has set a new path and platform for our future growth," he added.

Emperador brandy and its whisky brands are available in over 100 countries.