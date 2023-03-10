RLC posts P9.75-B net income in 2022, exceeds pre-pandemic level

People wear face masks as they visit The Robinsons mall in San Juan City on Nov. 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp said on Friday its net income attributable to parent reached P9.75 billion in 2022, exceeding 2021 as well as its pre-pandemic level.

Last year's profit is 21 percent higher than 2021 and 12 percent higher compared to 2019, RLC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Consolidated revenues hit P45.51 billion, higher by 25 percent on the back of residential project sales, leasing activities and recovery of malls, the Gokongwei-led diversified real estate firm said.

"We achieved record profitability in 2022 on the strength of a fully reopened economy and robust consumer spending. Our strategic investments and key initiatives continue to fuel our growth across all our businesses," RLC President and CEO Frederick Go said.

In 2022, RLC said it spent P25.86 billion in capital expenditures for the development of malls, offices, hotels and warehouse facilities, land acquisitions and construction of residential projects.

RLC's portfolio of brands includes Robinsons Malls, Robinsons Offices, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), Robinsons Logistics and Industrial Facilities (RLX) as well as RLC Residences and Robinsons Homes, among others.

