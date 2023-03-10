LTO says to produce 80 percent of license plate backlog

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Friday said it now has funds to produce this year 80 percent of its backlog of 13 million license plates.

LTO chief Jose Arturo Tugade said the backlog includes those for car replacement plates and for motorcycle plates.

The backlog was accumulated from 2013 onwards, he said.

“Kaya nag-accumulate po iyan dahil in the past, hindi po sapat ‘yung naibibigay na pondo sa LTO to produce,” said Tugade.

“Very supportive po ‘yung Congress natin for this year. For this year po, ‘yung budget na nabigay po sa atin is enough to address 80 percent of backlog. So, substantial po ‘yung magagawa natin,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tugade clarified that there are enough plates for newly-registered four-wheel vehicles, and that car dealers may be sanctioned for failure to release the plates within a period of seven to 11 days.

Tugade said the agency has already fined some dealers for non-compliance.

“Meron po tayo ngayong sapat na plaka. Lahat ng bibili ng kotse ngayon, meron po dapat plaka ‘yan,” he said.

