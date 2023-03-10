FDI inflows at $634-M in December, down by 76.2 pct

MANILA - The Philippines booked a total of $634 million net inflows from foreign direct investments in December 2022, lower by 76.2 percent than the $2.7 billion in the same comparable period, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday.

Higher inflation and the global economic slowdown affected investor sentiments, the central bank said in a statement.

"The decline in FDI during the reference month was due largely to base effect, particularly given the significantly larger net placements of equity capital in December 2021," it said.

Bulk of the equity capital placements was from Singapore, Germany and Japan and channeled mostly to manufacturing and real estate, the BSP said.

For the full year, FDI net inflows reached $9.2 billion in 2022, lower by 23.2 percent compared to the $12 billion recorded in 2021, data showed.

The BSP said the net inflow decrease in 2022 was due to the extended global slowdown and high inflation "which adversely affected investor decisions."

RELATED VIDEO