TOKYO - The Bank of Japan said Friday it will stick to its longstanding monetary easing policies, with Haruhiko Kuroda making no surprise moves in his final policy meeting as governor.

Kuroda has championed a raft of ultra-loose policies in his decade at the central bank's helm, despite recent pressure to join the Federal Reserve and other global peers, which have hiked interest rates to tackle inflation.

