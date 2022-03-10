An employee of a silkscreen shop dries newly printed shirts to be given to recipients of the Department of Labor and Employment’s job creation program Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) at a workshop in Manila on Nov. 16, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Labor and Employment said on Thursday it would consider the welfare of workers and employers in the review of minimum wages amid rising fuel prices.

Any increase in wages should be equitable, Bello told TeleRadyo.

“We have to consider not only the needs of the workers but also the capacity of the employer,” he said.

Most small firms struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to raise salaries would be assessed, he said.

Bello earlier said the current P537 minimum wage in the National Capital Region might no longer cope with the price of basic commodities.

Inflation could rise in the second half of the year, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its impact on the price of world crude oil could push the prices of basic goods upwards.

Russia and Ukraine are also top importers of wheat which is milled into flour.