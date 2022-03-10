MANILA - The government and private players should also look into the country's oil supply security aside from the current surging prices due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a stakeholder said Thursday.

The Philippines is a major importer of petroleum products and being fully reliant on imported fuel makes the country prone to geopolitical risk and price volatility, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines president Henry Fadullon told ANC.

"For a country like the Philippines who imports most of its product coming from overseas. I think it’s important that we focus on supply security," Fadullon said.

Another remedy is to explore renewable energy sources to "broaden the energy mix," he said.

"I think the better answer would be promoting alternative energy source so you can de-risk and broaden the energy mix and will allow you to have more options," he said.

The Department of Energy earlier said it aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's total energy mix.

World crude oil prices have surged after Russia launched military operations to invade Ukraine. The spike pushed other commodity prices higher and is likely to cause an uptick in inflation in the near term.

Ukraine and Russia are also major importers of wheat that's milled into flour.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said inflation, which just settled back within target in January and February this year, coud increase in the coming months.

Economist and Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda earlier said the government should start looking into a streategic oil reserve plan as a preemptive measure against future geopolitical crises.