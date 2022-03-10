Vaccine recipients seen waiting outside a McDonald’s store during the third National Vaccination. Handout

MANILA - McDonald's Philippines on Thursday said 15 of its stores would serve as temporary vaccination sites from March 10 to March 12 as part of the country's 4th nationwide inoculation drive.

The stores will be used to give interested individuals in their respective communities booster shots as well as those who have yet to receive jabs against COVID-19, the fast-food chain operator said in a statement.

The drive will help the government achieve its goal of inoculating 72 million with booster shots, McDonald's Philippines said.

“With increased mobility under Alert Level 1, it is important to accelerate our vaccination efforts and encourage those who have yet to receive their booster shots for increased protection since efficacy of the first and second doses wane over time," said McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

"We support this by providing accessible venues [our restaurants] which hopefully will increase the number of vaccinated Filipinos in the country,” Yang added.

McDonald's Philippines said it would implement strict health protocols similar to what has been employed during the previous vaccination drives.

Those who wish to get vaccinated must register through the partner LGUs before proceeding to the participating outlets, it added.

McDonald's Philippines said the following are the stores participating in the vaccination drive:

For NCR (March 10 to 12):

• Uptown Bonifacio (Taguig City)

• Luzon Commonwealth (Quezon City)

• Beehive (Valenzuela City)

• Blumentritt and Sta. Cruz (City of Manila)

• Dona Soledad and Moon Walk (Paranaque City)

• McKinley West (Taguig City, starting March 10)

• Marcos Highway (Marikina on March 11)

• McDonald’s store Arcovia (Pasig City which will also accept vaccination for kids 5 to 11 years old from March 9 to April 9, 2022)

Other parts of Luzon:

• McDonald’s stores in Capaz (Tarlac City, March 10 to 12)

• Pulong Buhangin and Sta. Clara (Bulacan, March 10 to 12)

• MacArthur (Bayan ng Bocaue, March 10 & 11)

For Visayas

• McDonald’s store Lacson (Bacolod City, March 10-12, 2022)

