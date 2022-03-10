MANILA - GCash said on Thursday it has partnered with TNG Wallet in Hong Kong to offer faster and direct remittance from OFWs to their families at home.

With the partnership, Filipino migrants in Hong Kong can now send money directly to any GCash wallet through the TNG Wallet app, the Ayala-led fintech said in a statement.

TNG Wallet is also available for free on Google Play or App Store, it said



“Together with TNG Wallet, we are very excited to introduce this digital remittance solution for OFWs in Hong Kong as we share the same goal of providing safe, fast, and seamless digital financial solutions for our customers," said GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

"GCash strives to continue its efforts to make OFWs' lives easier and better wherever they are,” she added.

GCash said it would continue adding remittance partners into its network.

OFWs can also pay their SSS contributions using the app's Pay Bills feature as well as enjoy other financial services such as insurance, investments and savings all directly using the app, it said.

Filipinos abroad can download the GCash app and have access to its features as long as they have an active and roaming Philippine SIM card, it said.

