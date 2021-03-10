Pork producers want state of emergency over African swine fever

A number of pork vendors return to sell at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City, while other stalls remain empty on February 23, as farmgate prices of hogs remain high and the government imposes a price cap on pork products in Metro Manila markets. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Pork producers on Wednesday welcomed a lawmaker's call for President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of emergency as African swine fever continues to hound the local hog industry.

The price cap for pork is not being followed and hog producers have yet to receive transport subsidy from the Department of Agriculture, according to the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines (ProPork).

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday extended the implementation of price cap for pork and chicken until April 8 as the government continues to ease inflation.

"Kaya po nagkakasupply (sa Metro Manila) dahil 'yung price cap ay hindi naman po sinusunod at hindi po pwedeng sundin dahil titigil po ang retailer, ang biyahero. Ang magbababoy po sa iba magbebenta," ProPork vice president for Luzon Nicanor Briones told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There's supply in Metro Manila because the price cap is not being followed and it should not be followed because retailers will stop selling, producers will also sell to others.)

"Tama po na maraming dumadating pero hindi po sila ang nagdadala."

(Many hogs arrive in Metro Manila but these weren't from the Department of Agriculture.)

Government should instead lift the price cap, said Chester Tan, president of the National Federation of Hog Farmers.

"Nakita po natin for the past few weeks 'yung paglagay nila ng price cap hindi po ito nagwork out. I don't know why they are still insisting continue with this price cap instead of lifting it para hindi mahirapan at mayroong produkto na makarating dito sa Maynila," he said.

(For the past few weeks we saw the price cap did not work out. I don't know why they are still insisting continue with this price cap instead of lifting it so Metro Manila can have supplies.)

The agency had also said it would subsidize the transportation of hogs from other regions to Metro Manila as supply dwindles due to ASF.

Hog raisers, however, have yet to receive the subsidy as the agency seeks too many requirements, said Briones.

"Nako wala. 'Yung lahat ng kanilang ipinangako hindi naman nangyayari," he said.

(Nothing happened to everything they promised.)

"Lahat po ng requirement sinasubmit naman po ng ating mga kasama, ang problema lang po naglalabas sila from time-to-time ng additional requirements," Tan added.

(Our members submit all requirements but the problem is they seek additional ones from time-to-time.)