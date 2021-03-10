Megawide starts building Manila Water sewage plant

Edgar Saavedra, Chairman and CEO of Megawide Construction Corporation. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Megawide Construction Corp said Wednesday it has started the construction for Manila Water's Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant together with contractor SUEZ.

Megawide and SUEZ are responsible for the design and build of the sewage treatment plant. The groundbreaking was held last Feb. 24, Megawide said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant, which has a daily capacity of 60,000 cubic meters, will treat wastewater in Mandaluyong City and southern San Juan City benefitting some 650,000 residents, Megawide said.

“We are honored to work on this project with Manila Water and SUEZ as we believe it will help bring higher standards of water quality and sanitation to Metro Manila,” Megawide Chairman and CEO said Edgar Saavedra said.

SUEZ will apply innovative technologies such as the MeteorTM Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR), slated to become the biggest in the country, to "help cut operating costs" and installation space compared to conventional methods, the company said.

Megawide said it would also help reduce the adverse impact on Manila Bay and Pasig River and the overall environmental footprint.

SUEZ has presence in South East Asia and Greater China, Megawide said.

Megawide, meanwhile, also built the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) and developed the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

