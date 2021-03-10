CCLEX’s giant crosses to be lit up in April to mark 500 years of Christianity in PH

A giant cross is lit up on one of the pylons of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway bridge. Handout photo

MANILA - Eight giant crosses on the pylons of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) bridge will be lit up in April in time for the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, the operator and builder of the bridge and expressway said on Wednesday.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC) said CCLEX’s eight 40-meter-high crosses will rise 100 meters over the Mactan Channel and most of Cebu City in April this year, to mark the 500th anniversary of the planting of a cross on the island and the baptism of its people by Spaniards led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

“The installation of eight crosses on top of the CCLEX pylons will be completed and illuminated by hundreds of LED strip lights before the historic commemoration,” MPTC said in a statement.

One of the pylons of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. Handout photo

MPTC, through its subsidiary Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), is building the 8.5-kilometer CCLEX, under a joint venture agreement with the local governments of Cebu City and Municipality of Cordova.

CCLEX will be part of the quincentennial commemorative celebrations in April 2021, the company added.

“In the evening of April 15, 2021, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will lead the blessing of the CCLEX’s crosses as part of the Archdiocese of Cebu’s 500 Year of Christianity celebration. This comes a day after the reenactment of the first baptism mass at the Magellan’s Cross,” MPTC said.

“The crosses above CCLEX is a symbol of celebration,” said Fr. Mhar Balili, secretary general of the Archdiocese of Cebu’s 500 Years of Christianity celebration.

“With the cross-shaped structures lit up above the twin pylon of CCLEX, we are honored to become part of the commemorations of a historical chapter in the lives of our countrymen,” said MPTC President Rodrigo E. Franco.

The P30-billion CCLEX spans the Mactan Channel, linking mainland Cebu from Cebu City with the town of Cordova in Mactan island.

It will have two lanes in each direction and is expected to serve 50,000 vehicles daily, easing the traffic in the existing Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, MPTC said.

“From the beginning, we have always known the socio-economic impact of CCLEX to the entire Visayan region,” said MPTC Chairman Manuel “Manny” V. Pangilinan.