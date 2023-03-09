Globe tells job seekers: Be cautious of altered recruitment posts online

MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Thursday the public should be cautious of recruitment scams proliferating in several social media platforms that use altered official photos of the company and its employees to deceive job seekers.

Scammers are posting manipulated images to make it appear that Globe is offering jobs to freshmen under a work-from-home arrangement, the company said in a statement.

Globe said one of the altered photos showed a prize winner being handed his winnings, but the image was manipulated to show that he received a job offer with a salary of P35,000.

Others use photos of Globe employees to mislead customers into thinking they are dealing with legitimate personnel, it said.

“Always verify the authenticity of information you see on social media because scams abound online. Refrain from sharing personal or financial information until you have verified the legitimacy of any job offer you receive," said Globe Chief Privacy Officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida.

"Remember that your personal information may be used by fraudsters to access your online accounts, including your e-wallets or bank accounts,” she added.

The public must exercise caution when dealing with online job postings and unsolicited offers sent via chat apps, Globe said.

