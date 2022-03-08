Music streaming service Spotify inexplicably down

A close-up shows the Spotify app on a smartphone in Berlin July 7, 2020. Hayoung Jeon, EPA-EFE/file

Swedish streaming service Spotify was offline for an unknown reason on Tuesday, the company said, as millions of users worldwide reported they had been logged out and were unable to log back on.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the company wrote on Twitter.

Millions of users posted on Twitter about their problems connecting to the app.

Spotify did not respond immediately to AFP's request for a comment.

The company has more than 400 million active users, including 180 million paying subscribers.