SSS tells members to 'triple check' account info upon enrollment in online portal

MANILA - Members of the Social Security System (SSS) should ensure correct information and validity of accounts when enrolling on its online portal, the state-run pension fund said Tuesday.

Members are encouraged to enroll their accounts to My.SSS online portal for easier disbursement and access to services. [My.SSS https://member.sss.gov.ph/members/]

Incorrect input of account numbers or proof of account will result in rejected disbursement account enrollment application, SSS president and CEO Aurora Ignacio said in a statement.

“We urge our members and covered employers to triple-check the information they have entered before submission to the SSS to avoid inconveniences in their disbursement account enrollment,” Ignacio said.

Members are advised to comply with the following measures for a successful online registration:

Upon registration, members and employers should ensure that their bank accounts are with a PESONet participating bank.

Members or employers' names should be the same as the bank account being enrolled.

The bank account number should be enrolled and not the ATM card numbers.

Bank account numbers should also be written without spaces.

For cash cards, members should first clarify with issuing banks if the cards are allowed to be used for SSS disbursements.

For those using e-wallets and remittance transfer companies (RTCs)/cash payout outlets (CPOs), mobile numbers must be written in this format: 09171234567 or 09181234567 (without spaces or non-numeric characters).

Upload a proof of account (such as colored photo of passbook, ATM card, validated deposit slip, foreign remittance receipt, bank statement, or screenshot of mobile banking account) for further verification and to avoid fraudulent enrollment or disbursement.

Proofs of accounts are no longer needed for the following: Unified Multi-Purpose Identification card enrolled as an ATM (UMID-ATM); bank accounts migrated from the Sickness and Maternity Benefits Payment thru the Bank (SMBPB) Module; and DBP Cash Padala thru M Lhuillier, an RTC/CPO.

The SSS said benefits and loans have several disbursement channels.

Members are also advised to refrain from going to physical branches just to follow up on account applications.

The SSS last year implemented the mandatory enrollment of disbursement accounts with PESONet participating banks, e-wallets or RTCs/CPOs for faster, more secure and cheque-less disbursement of benefits and loans.

RELATED VIDEO: