LIST: Looking for cheap mobile data? Here are the prepaid and postpaid rates in PH

MANILA - The entry of third telco player DITO Telecommunity will likely result in "competitive pricing" and overall connectivity improvement in the country, the Philippine Competition Commission has said.

DITO said it was looking forward to competing with the duopoly of Globe Telecom and PLDT Inc's Smart Communications in a service-to-service fight.

Here's a list of the current mobile sim-only prepaid promos and postpaid data plans in the Philippines for those curious about whether they're getting the most out of their money.

GLOBE TELECOM:

GoSURF prepaid package:

P15 = 100MB data valid for 2 days

= 100MB data valid for 2 days P50 = 2GB valid for 3 days

= 2GB valid for 3 days P299 = 2GB valid for 30 days

= 2GB valid for 30 days P599 = 5GB valid for 30 days

= 5GB valid for 30 days P999 = 10GB valid for 30 days

= 10GB valid for 30 days P1299 = 15GB P1299 valid for 30 days

= 15GB P1299 valid for 30 days P1999 = 30GB valid for 30 days

= 30GB valid for 30 days P2499 = 50GB valid for 30 days

GOSAKTO:

Globe is also offering GOSAKTO prepaid package with the cheapest 1GB for P70 with unlimited texts to all networks valid for 7 days. Users can customize their data, calls and SMS for packages that ranges fro P70 to P140.

GLOBE POSTPAID SIM ONLY:

ThePLAN Plus (SIM-only):

P599/month = 3GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 3GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P799/month = 6GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 6GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P999/month = 11GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 11GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P1299/month = 19GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 19GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P1499/month = 21GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 21GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P1799/month = 32GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 32GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P1999/month = 34GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 34GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P2499/month = 54GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

= 54GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month P2999/month = 61GB data with unlimited all-net calls, all net texts, free Konsulta MD, Amazon prime video (6 months subscription), free 1 GB Facebook per month

GOMO

Globe Telecom also launched a new service brand called GOMO, offering data with no expiry.

P299 = 30GB data with no expiry and convertible to call and text credits

SMART COMMUNICATIONS:

PREPAID GIGA PROMOS:

P50 = 1GB of video everyday + 1GB of open access data valid for 3 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 1GB of open access data valid for 3 days P99 = 1GB of video everyday + 2GB open access data valid for 7 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 2GB open access data valid for 7 days P299 = 1GB of video everyday + 4GB open access data valid for 30 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 4GB open access data valid for 30 days P399 = 1GB of video everyday + 6 GB open access data valid for 30 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 6 GB open access data valid for 30 days P499 = 1GB of video everyday + 8GB open access data valid for 30 days

GIGA VIDEO + PROMOS:

P75 = 1GB of video everyday + 1 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 3 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 1 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 3 days P149 = 1GB of video everyday + 2 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 7 days

= 1GB of video everyday + 2 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 7 days P499 = 1GB video everyday + 4GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 30 days

= 1GB video everyday + 4GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 30 days P549 = 1GB video everyday + 6 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 30 days

= 1GB video everyday + 6 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 30 days P649 = 1GB video everyday + 8 GB open access data with unlitext and unlicall to all network valid for 30 days

SMART SIGNATURE POSTPAID SIM-ONLY PLANS:

P999/month (Plan S) = 10 GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net texts, 150 minutes calls to PLDT and a Netflix mobile plan

= 10 GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net texts, 150 minutes calls to PLDT and a Netflix mobile plan P1499/month (Plan M) = 20GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net texts, 250 mins calls to PLDT and a Netflix mobile plan

= 20GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net texts, 250 mins calls to PLDT and a Netflix mobile plan P1999/month (Plan L) = 30GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net text, 350 calls to PLDT and a Netflix Mobile plan

= 30GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all net text, 350 calls to PLDT and a Netflix Mobile plan P2999/month (PLAN XL) = 60GB data with unlimited all net calls, unlimited all next texts, 650 minute calls to PLDT and Netflix Mobile plan

DITO TELECOMMUNITY

P199 = unlimited data with unlimited DITO-to-DITO on-net SMS and on-net calls in covered areas from March 8 to March 31.

The goal of launching a third telco "has always been to break the duopoly in the market and boost healthy competition," Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan said.

With more players in the telco space, there could be a "big boost in digital connectivity" in the country, he said.

Based on Ookla’s 2021 Speedtest Global Index average mobile download speeds in the country reached 25.77 Mbps in January, up from 22.5 Mbps in December, placing the Philippines on the 86th spot in a ranking of 140 countries.